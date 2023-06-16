Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,433. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.