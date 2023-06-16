Steem (STEEM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.46 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $68.84 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,246.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00290263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00513564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00057748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.23 or 0.00408536 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003813 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 436,644,098 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars.

