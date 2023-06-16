Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Update

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,700 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the May 15th total of 511,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZHF. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stelco in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709. Stelco has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.