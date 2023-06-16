Sterling Anderson Sells 200,000 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $442,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $470,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $406,000.00.

AUR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,177,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,817. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.64. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,653,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 373,280 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,758,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,938 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

