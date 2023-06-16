Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) PT Raised to $35.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STVN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of STVN traded up €0.64 ($0.69) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €31.46 ($33.83). The company had a trading volume of 48,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,705. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of €27.41 and a 200-day moving average of €22.80. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €13.71 ($14.74) and a 12 month high of €32.09 ($34.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of €255.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €250.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 834.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 170.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

