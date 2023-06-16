Stifel Nicolaus Trims STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Target Price to $55.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STAA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAA stock opened at $52.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.