Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Update

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the May 15th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,695.0 days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Down 7.0 %

STLFF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.61. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

