Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 102,318 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 311% compared to the average volume of 24,881 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPCE. Wolfe Research raised Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

SPCE traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 86,335,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,094,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.82. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 23,751.78% and a negative return on equity of 107.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

