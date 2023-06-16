StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Kimball International Price Performance
NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $447.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.67.
Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.50 million. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimball International will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International
Kimball International Company Profile
Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.
See Also
