StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kimball International Price Performance

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $447.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.67.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.50 million. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimball International will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

Kimball International Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimball International by 1,701.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 586.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

