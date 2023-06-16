StockNews.com Lowers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.89.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $88.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

