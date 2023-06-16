Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.50. 480,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,988. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.81 and its 200 day moving average is $226.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

