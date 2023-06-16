StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.89.
StoneCo Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of STNE opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,321.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25.
Institutional Trading of StoneCo
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in StoneCo by 68.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 133.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
