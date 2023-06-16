StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.89.

Shares of STNE opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,321.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in StoneCo by 68.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 133.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

