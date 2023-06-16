Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,555 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF makes up about 2.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNRG stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $85.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,578. The company has a market capitalization of $351.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $104.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.