Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 0.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,273.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 1,207,062 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3,362.1% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 785,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,545,000 after acquiring an additional 762,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,129,000 after acquiring an additional 559,326 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,067,000. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,116,000.

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. 52,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,579. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

