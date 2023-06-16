Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 676 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $31.82. 3,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $725.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.