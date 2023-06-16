Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Stratasys Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $17.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.41. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,454 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stratasys by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,732,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after acquiring an additional 237,268 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,795,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 36,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

