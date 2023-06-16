Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001527 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $59.66 million and $853,484.07 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,686.21 or 0.06484728 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00033537 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,201,315 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

