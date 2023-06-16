SunCar Technology Group (SDA) and The Competition Head to Head Comparison

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Rating) is one of 678 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SunCar Technology Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SunCar Technology Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCar Technology Group Competitors 113 587 863 15 2.49

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 63.02%. Given SunCar Technology Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SunCar Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group N/A -$290,000.00 -117.78 SunCar Technology Group Competitors $1.37 billion $30.18 million 7.75

SunCar Technology Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group. SunCar Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A -38.40% 3.68% SunCar Technology Group Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Summary

SunCar Technology Group beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SunCar Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited announced business combination with Auto Services Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.