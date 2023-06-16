Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,800 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 542,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Sunoco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SUN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. 269,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,573. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after acquiring an additional 80,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,675,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

