Sunora Foods (CVE:SNF) Trading Down 2.9%

Sunora Foods Inc. (CVE:SNF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 123,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 30,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Sunora Foods Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.68 million and a PE ratio of 55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16.

About Sunora Foods

Sunora Foods Inc trades in and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

