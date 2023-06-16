SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth about $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

