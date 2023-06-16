Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Up 1.4 %

SUP stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $102.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 3.89.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.51 million.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 66,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,196,870 shares in the company, valued at $20,984,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased a total of 122,836 shares of company stock worth $613,532 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

