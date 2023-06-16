Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.15

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.15 and last traded at C$7.17, with a volume of 262366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$716.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of C$161.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.8988903 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

