SVB Securities Upgrades Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) to Outperform

SVB Securities upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Securities currently has $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $93.61 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.93.

Insider Activity at Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 922.50% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,034,165.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,306.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,306.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,339 shares of company stock worth $10,519,598 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also

