Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 7,426 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,020,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,196,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,476,000 after purchasing an additional 160,759 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 30,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,521. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

