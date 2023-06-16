Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 2,457 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,046,000 after buying an additional 337,759 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.91. The stock had a trading volume of 198,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,900. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.52 and a 1-year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

