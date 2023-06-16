Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in KLA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock remained flat at $472.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,690. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $410.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $482.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.89.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.