Symmetry Partners LLC Has $23.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up approximately 1.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 3.80% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $23,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFVA. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,727,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter worth $10,966,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter worth $4,473,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 459.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,961,000 after buying an additional 35,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

BATS:VFVA traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.93. 13,572 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average is $99.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.