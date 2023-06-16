Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 277.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEMV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.99. 439,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

