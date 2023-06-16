Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,716 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of COP traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333,790. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.52 and its 200-day moving average is $108.25. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

