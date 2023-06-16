Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 161.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.72.

Humana Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HUM traded down $9.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.56. 716,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.62 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $514.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

