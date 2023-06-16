Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $7.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $790.97. 198,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $770.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $758.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $561.71 and a one year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.74.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.