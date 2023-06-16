Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Down 29.4% in May

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 695,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Synlogic Price Performance

Shares of SYBX opened at $0.56 on Friday. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 71.60% and a negative net margin of 5,952.43%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synlogic

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYBX. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Synlogic from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

Featured Stories

