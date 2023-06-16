Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Geus Aart De Sells 40,000 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total transaction of $17,896,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,243,955.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.1 %

SNPS stock opened at $446.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.21. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $468.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

