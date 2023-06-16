Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Short Interest Down 21.0% in May

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $7.18 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 42.17% and a negative return on equity of 472.90%. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

