Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Target by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,485. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

