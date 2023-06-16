Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.70. 1,803,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,045. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.