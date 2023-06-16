TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Sells $57,321.18 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $56,754.36.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.77. 1,549,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,293. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.95. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 15.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 338,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,507,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.91.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

