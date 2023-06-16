TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Shares Down 3.5%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 19,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 56,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

TDH Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of TDH in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TDH by 1,197.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 124,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TDH in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. It operates through the Petfood Sales and Restaurant Business segments. The Petfood Sales segment includes sales for pet chews, dried pet snacks, and wet canned pet foods in overseas markets, domestic markets, and by e-commerce.

