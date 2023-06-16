Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Tecnoglass has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

TGLS stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 501,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $202.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.86 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 23.34%. Analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 10.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TGLS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

