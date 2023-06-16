TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,518 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,149,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,843 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,812,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $729,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,507 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $527,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in TELUS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,661,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $418,025,000 after buying an additional 168,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,898,000 after buying an additional 888,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
TELUS Stock Performance
TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
TELUS Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 135.44%.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELUS (TU)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.