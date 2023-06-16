Terra (LUNA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28.17 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $171.50 million and approximately $28.17 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002872 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001194 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 293,063,111 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

