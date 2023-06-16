Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesco to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 310 ($3.88) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.63) to GBX 270 ($3.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 308 ($3.85).

Tesco Price Performance

Tesco stock opened at GBX 261.40 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,614.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 270.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 253.18. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 285.30 ($3.57).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

