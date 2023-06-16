Tezos Price Reaches $0.72 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $676.42 million and $14.21 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002726 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009498 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002240 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002809 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 962,977,831 coins and its circulating supply is 941,792,387 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

