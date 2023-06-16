The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the May 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Price Performance
Shares of CGABL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. 9,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,436. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.72. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $20.98.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (CGABL)
