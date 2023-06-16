The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 5.8% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $64,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.69. 761,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.62 and a 200 day moving average of $343.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $647,273,318 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.