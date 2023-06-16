The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Growth for Good Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GFGD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,879. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Growth for Good Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFGD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $961,000.

About Growth for Good Acquisition

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

