The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ HNST traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.69. 797,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,097. Honest has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Honest will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

In other news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $27,341.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 49,390 shares of company stock valued at $78,396 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Honest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honest by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 28,471 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honest by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 68,188 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Honest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Honest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

