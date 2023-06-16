The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 60,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 112,232 shares.The stock last traded at $40.30 and had previously closed at $40.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,546 over the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,184,000 after acquiring an additional 65,351 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,471,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,409 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,929,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.