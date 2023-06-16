Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Down 34.1% in May

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Thungela Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Thungela Resources Price Performance

Shares of TNGRF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.40. 18,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727. Thungela Resources has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.83.

